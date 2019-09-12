GRIFF’s Prayer For The iPhone 11

Get Up Erica
| 09.12.19
Dismiss

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The new iPhone 11 is and as expected, it costs a grip! So what do you do when you still have the iPhone 7, don’t plan on upgrading because your phone still works, but your dependents ask for the new version? 

Well, in today’s prayer, GRIFF looked to the Bible scripture that reads, “Dear children, let us not love in word, neither in tongue; but in deed and in truth” (1 John 3:18). In other words: You have to work for a phone!

“You want an iPhone 11 that costs over $1,000? Go do a deed,” GRIFF joked, but in all seriousness, praying against impulsive purchases and for the bill of those who opt-in to upgrade. 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

GRIFF’s Prayer For The iPhone 11 was originally published on GetUpErica.com

Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
27th Annual Chicago Gospel Festival
J. Moss ‘Victory:’ Memories of the Past ……
 1 month ago
08.08.19
Bryan Popin
Bryan Popin: Feeling Good & Grateful [[Exclusive Video]]
 1 month ago
08.14.19
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 5 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 5 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 6 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 12 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 12 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 12 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close