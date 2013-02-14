CLOSE
entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Top Gospel Love Songs for Valentine’s Day

It’s finally Valentine’s Day, but just because you’re saved and sanctified, that doesn’t mean you can’t partake in love’s holiday. In fact, it makes it easier to acknowledge the great things about loving yourself and loving the Lord above all.

We’re taking this special day to off some our favorite Gospel/Christian love songs to or about God and we hope you find comfort in knowing that Jesus loves you on Valentine’s Day – and everyday. So how about we get into the mix right now? Go ahead, don’t be afraid. Give love and receive love from the greatest kind there ever was and ever will be.
Turn the volume up and enjoy your Valentine’s Day all day with Jesus along with us!

Top Gospel Love Songs for Valentine’s Day was originally published on elev8.com

christian love songs , gospel love songs , Valentine's Day

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15Next page »

Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
27th Annual Chicago Gospel Festival
J. Moss ‘Victory:’ Memories of the Past ……
 4 days ago
08.08.19
Bryan Popin
Bryan Popin: Feeling Good & Grateful [[Exclusive Video]]
 1 week ago
08.05.19
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 4 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 11 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 11 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close