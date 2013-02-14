It’s finally Valentine’s Day, but just because you’re saved and sanctified, that doesn’t mean you can’t partake in love’s holiday. In fact, it makes it easier to acknowledge the great things about loving yourself and loving the Lord above all.

We’re taking this special day to off some our favorite Gospel/Christian love songs to or about God and we hope you find comfort in knowing that Jesus loves you on Valentine’s Day – and everyday. So how about we get into the mix right now? Go ahead, don’t be afraid. Give love and receive love from the greatest kind there ever was and ever will be.

Turn the volume up and enjoy your Valentine’s Day all day with Jesus along with us!

Top Gospel Love Songs for Valentine’s Day was originally published on elev8.com

