Game on Wednesday: Fighting the Good Fight of Faith

The other day, I had a young lady come to me upset that her hopes and dreams were crumbling right before her eyes. I had to remind her that some dreams are deferred. I also asked her, did she think her dreams line up with the will of God? So today, Dr. Joseph Kimbrough is going to talk about continuing in faith, when you know without a shadow what is for you… is for YOU. Put on that armor… It’s Game On!

Listen here: https://ronepraise1027detroit.files.wordpress.com/2014/11/game-on-fight-of-faith.mp3

Do you have a question for Joseph or myself for the next Game on Wednesday? Email me at rmyles@radio-one.com. And, for more information on Joseph Kimbrough, President of Sensible Business Technical and Leadership Institute, Log onto: SensibleBusiness.org or call: 248-973-SBCG (248-973-7224)

