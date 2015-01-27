Bible Verses To Warm You Up On Cold Day

Life can be pretty rough at times. It can make you sad, depressed, and hurt you. There are times when problems just keep happening, one after another. When we feel down, we need something to cheer us up. Who better to cheer you up than God?

God loves you and the Bible is full of many wonderful verses and promises that are sure to brighten your day and cheer you up! It is hard for us to find an inspiration when we are feeling down. It is bad when we look to something negative like drugs or alcohol when we are dealing with rough times.

You will be surprised at how good you will feel after reading God’s word. It is refreshing and very important to think about during life’s not so blissful moments.

Below are 10 Bible verses to cheer you up:

Psalm 27:1 – “The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?”

Also See: New Bible Mini-Series ‘A.D.’ Invokes The Spirit With New Music [VIDEO]

Psalm 36:5-6 – “Your steadfast love, O Lord, extends to the Heavens, Your faithfulness to the clouds. Your righteousness is like the mountains of God; Your judgments are like the great deep; man and beast you save, O Lord.”

Zephaniah 3:17 – “The Lord your God is in your midst; a mighty One who will save; He will rejoice over you with gladness; He will quiet you by His love; He will exult over you with loud singing.”

Matthew 19:14 – “But Jesus said, ‘let the little children come to me and do not hinder them, for to such belongs the kingdom of Heaven.”

1 Peter 5:6-7 – “Humble yourselves, therefore, under the mighty hand of God so that at the proper time He may exalt you, casting all your anxieties on Him, because He cares for you.”

Read More Here Via: ChristianPost.com

Follow @PraiseDetroit

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!