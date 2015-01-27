CLOSE
Faith And Spirit
HomeFaith And Spirit

Bible Verses To Warm You Up On Cold Day

Life can be pretty rough at times. It can make you sad, depressed, and hurt you. There are times when problems just keep happening, one after another. When we feel down, we need something to cheer us up. Who better to cheer you up than God?97773534

God loves you and the Bible is full of many wonderful verses and promises that are sure to brighten your day and cheer you up! It is hard for us to find an inspiration when we are feeling down. It is bad when we look to something negative like drugs or alcohol when we are dealing with rough times.

You will be surprised at how good you will feel after reading God’s word. It is refreshing and very important to think about during life’s not so blissful moments.

Below are 10 Bible verses to cheer you up:

Psalm 27:1 – “The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?”

Also See: New Bible Mini-Series ‘A.D.’ Invokes The Spirit With New Music [VIDEO]

Psalm 36:5-6 – “Your steadfast love, O Lord, extends to the Heavens, Your faithfulness to the clouds. Your righteousness is like the mountains of God; Your judgments are like the great deep; man and beast you save, O Lord.”

Zephaniah 3:17 – “The Lord your God is in your midst; a mighty One who will save; He will rejoice over you with gladness; He will quiet you by His love; He will exult over you with loud singing.”

Matthew 19:14 – “But Jesus said, ‘let the little children come to me and do not hinder them, for to such belongs the kingdom of Heaven.”

1 Peter 5:6-7 – “Humble yourselves, therefore, under the mighty hand of God so that at the proper time He may exalt you, casting all your anxieties on Him, because He cares for you.”

Read More Here Via: ChristianPost.com

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

Bible , Bible Promises , Bible Verses to Cheer You , Brighten You Day , Cheer You up , Cheerful Bible Verses

Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close