Game on Wednesday: 5 Steps to Staying Motivated

I admit it. Some days it’s just hard to stay motivated. So many obstacles, so little time, so many excuses! That’s why my brother, Dr. Joseph Kimbrough is ready to give us tips to help us stay determined. 1 Corinthians 15:58… Game On Wednesday!

Listen here: https://ronepraise1027detroit.files.wordpress.com/2015/01/game-on-5-motavation-tips.mp3

Do you have a question for Joseph or myself for the next Game on Wednesday? Email me at rmyles@radio-one.com. And, for more information on Joseph Kimbrough, President of Sensible Business Technical and Leadership Institute, Log onto: SensibleBusiness.org or call: 248-973-SBCG (248-973-7224)

