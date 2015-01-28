What’s all This Talk About Dressing Modestly all of a Sudden?

Follow @randimyles2go

Last week it was the Christian Blogger who said she would stop wearing yoga pants because it caused men to stare at her backside. Then there was the writer giving his opinion on “Christian Cleavage.” What’s all the hubbub about modesty all of a sudden? I was always taught to dress modestly, but what exactly does that mean? I like the way Jayson D. Bradley explains it in Relevant Magazine:

There was a bit of outrage last week when a prominent Christian blogger published a post entitled “The Problem with Christian Cleavage.” He has since pulled it, edited it and republished it with a different title.

It isn’t my intention to beat up the author; I’m sure he had good intentions and was probably surprised at the response. But, in addition to “mansplaining” why women shouldn’t wear certain items of clothing, the post perpetuated some questionable teaching. I mean, he was only saying the same stuff evangelical youth groups have heard for years.

The gist of the admonishment goes like this:

1. A man is a visual animal.

2. If he can see the “wrong kind” of flesh on a woman he has sexual thoughts.

3. Women are responsible to dress in a way that doesn’t “cause men to stumble.”

It’s one of those teachings we’ve heard so often that we don’t really question it. But is it really biblical? And, should we be more concerned with addressing the problem of questionable teaching, instead of having men tell women how to behave?

Should We Being Tell Women What to Wear?

For the sake of argument, let’s assume everything this teaching says about men and women is true. Men are naturally wired to see and respond sexually to women.

Do women bear the responsibility to adjust their behavior in order to help them? Many would give an emphatic, “YES! They should never give men a reason to stumble.” Seems reasonable, right?

Women throughout history have carried the weight of that belief. It’s not just some forms of Islam that make women wear burkas; Christianity has a history of many types of modesty teachings aimed at women: no makeup, you can only wear dresses, no two-piece bathing suits, skirts must match a prescribed length and so on.

In what other area do we place the burden of our purity on another person? Do we blame someone eating around us for our gluttony? Can I, in good faith, blame my avarice on others who own nice things?

Now, I am in no way saying we are not responsible for one another in some ways. But should it be a teaching of the Church that God expects half the population to limit their freedom for the sake of people struggling with natural tendencies? Some may say yes, but let me tell you why I find that difficult to swallow.

