Before You Binge-Watch Your Favorite Show This Weekend…

I admit my favorite binge-watching show is anything House Hunters. But, I don’t agree with this study because I feel like I need an escape sometimes. Also, I’m not in that age range either so… ;-) ~Randi

via: HealthDay News

Researchers say hours and hours of viewing often isn’t just harmless fun

Binge-watching television is linked with feeling lonely and depressed, a new study suggests.

“Even though some people argue that binge-watching is a harmless addiction, findings from our study suggest that binge-watching should no longer be viewed this way,” study author Yoon Hi Sung said in a news release from the International Communication Association.

The study included more than 300 people. They were between the ages of 18 and 29. The researchers asked about their TV viewing habits and their moods.

The more lonely and depressed people were, the more likely they were to binge-watch TV. And, people binge-watched in an attempt to distract themselves from their negative feelings, according to the University of Texas at Austin researchers.

