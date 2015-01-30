Why We Should Make Forgiveness A Part Of Our Character

via: BeliefNet.com

The Value of Forgiveness

Christians are commanded by God to forgive others, but it isn’t an easy command to follow. In fact, sometimes, it hurts to let go of the ache you’ve held onto for so long and sometimes it doesn’t feel right to open your heart again or even accept an apology.

God’s word is filled with scripture that details forgiveness. Esau forgives his brother Jacob for deceiving him out of his inheritance. A son who leaves his home to live a reckless life is welcomed home by his father with a party. There is a parable of a master who cancels the debt of his servant.

In today’s world, what’s the true value of forgiving others and why should we make it part of our character?

The Command

“Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.” Ephesians 4:32 (NIV)

Also see: Do You Really Understand Forgiveness?

As Christians we have the ability to forgive others not because we’re good people or because we want to do the right thing, but we are blessed with the capacity to forgive because God first forgave us. On the cross, Christ asked God to forgive us and because God responded in love, we are able to do the same for others.

It is in gratitude to God’s mercy that we too can show mercy to others— even when it hurts.

The Hurt

The church is not automatically better at forgiveness, and it isn’t any easier for Christians to face the pain of a failed relationship, broken friendship or burned bridge.

Hear: The Importance Of Forgiveness In Relationships [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The problem with forgiveness today is there is a perception that it means we have to lay down to our enemies, that we’re weaker than they are, but the truth is that compassionate forgiveness is not a weakness. It represents the strength of God within us to overcome our pain and love those who have hurt us.

It is easier to snap back at those who hurt us, but it is God who works in us to bless our words with grace as we respond to that person.

Read More Here

Follow @PraiseDetroit

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!