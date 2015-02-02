Disney Channel Uses a Lecrae Song in Upcoming Movie [[VIDEO]]

Grammy Award winning rapper Lecrae has appeared on TV, radio, web, and print… now, you can add a movie to his bio. Lecrae’s single “Nuthin” is featured in Disney’s new film, Bad Hair Day, which will premiere on the Disney Channel, February 13 at 8pm EST.

Check it Out:

via: urbanchristiannews.com

Also Read: Lecrae Says God Healed His Soul After Girlfriend’s Abortion & Prays ‘People Find Healing & Not Be Ashamed’

