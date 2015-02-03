CLOSE
Faith And Spirit
Marvin Sapp’s Prayer For People Using & Receiving The Phrase ‘I Love You’

Marvin Sapp is back from his period of consecration that began at the start of the new year and is now sharing his prayer and insights about love.

28th Annual Stellar Awards Show

Sapp, 47-year-old pastor and gospel singer, took to his Instagram page to question people’s ideas about love while contributing a few of his own. In a post that he introduced as a personal observation, Sapp spoke about how frightening it is to see people use the phrase “I love you” so easily.

“Many use it as a manipulative tool to get what they think they want. However I wonder while using them do we really understand the depth of what has been uttered from our mouths,” he wrote. “‘I Love You’ to me means total commitment, the giving of ones all, losing out on some [of] your desires in order to grant theirs.”

The minister went on to reveal his prayer for people using and receiving the phrase, I love you.

“Prayerfully I hope all get the opportunity to experience the hearing and the actions of real love,” Sapp wrote. “But most importantly I pray when we say it we understand the seriousness of the word we’ve selected….”

More via: TheChristianPost.com

Also See: Good Deeds: Marvin Sapp’s 17-Year-Old Daughter MiKaila Launches Nonprofit Organization To Help Youth

