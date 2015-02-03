CLOSE
Prayers Continue As Houston Family Says ‘Bobbi Kristina Is Fighting For Her Life’

Update from NewsOne.com

'Sparkle' - Los Angeles Premiere

UPDATED 2/3/15, 9:50 A.M. EST: Drugs were indeed found at Bobbi Kristina’s residence. In addition, the initially unnamed friend that was with husband Nick Gordon when Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive is Maxwell Byron Lomas, reports the Urban Daily:

In response to our request to confirm the reports of a second search, the Roswell Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Lisa Holland told The Urban Daily the following:

“We have not returned to the house since the incident, and we will not be making any further statements about this rescue call.”

Also, the identity of the friend who was with Bobbi Kristina’s husband, Nick Gordon, has been revealed. According to a police report obtained by My Fox Atlanta, Maxwell Byron Lomas was there when Bobbi Kristina was found submerged in water, in a bathtub.

RELATED: Roswell Police Deny Reports Of A Second Search Of Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Home

Just like her mother three years ago, Bobbi Kristina was found face-down and unresponsive in a bathtub as the music industry prepared for the Grammy Awards.

As the pop star’s 21-year-old daughter lay hospitalized Monday, police in Roswell, Georgia, issued a very brief incident report, saying officers were called Saturday in response to her “drowning” at her home in suburban Atlanta. Her husband, Nick Gordon, was at the scene and tried to revive her while a friend called 911.

Bobbi Kristina is fighting for her life and is surrounded by immediate family,” a Houston family statement said Monday. “We are asking you to honor our request for privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your prayers, well wishes, and we greatly appreciate your continued support.”

