Chairman Of The House Oversight Committee Wants NFL To Pay Taxes

The Chairman of the House Oversight Committee wants the NFL to pay taxes. The HOC Chairman made the comment after watching the SuperBowl questioning whether the Super Bowl was a non-profit event that everyone just witnessed. The HOC Chairman Jason Chaffetz mentioned in an interview that the league should pay taxes, that bill would be over $100M over a 10 year period. However, the NFL argues that taxes are paid through television rights, tickets and merchandising. Click the link below to read the full story.

