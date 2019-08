1) Verl versus 2) Ken is today’s matchup on Clues and Categories Game 2. The fellas are looking to take a 2-0 lead. Let’s find out next!

https://ronepraisephilly.files.wordpress.com/2015/02/cac-2-3-15.mp3

Clues and Categories 2-3-15 [AUDIO] Medicine Cabinet was originally published on praisephilly.com