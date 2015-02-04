Game on Wednesday: 5 Steps to Move Forward

Follow @randimyles2go

Nothing worse than having your plans derailed by things out of your control. From illness to flat out attacks from the enemy… sometimes our best plans get all messed up. How do you get back on track and move forward? Today my brother Dr. Joseph Kimbrough has five strategies to help us forge ahead…it’s Game On Wednesday!

Listen here: https://ronepraise1027detroit.files.wordpress.com/2015/02/game-on-move-on.mp3

Do you have a question for Joseph or myself for the next Game on Wednesday? Email me at rmyles@radio-one.com. And, for more information on Joseph Kimbrough, President of Sensible Business Technical and Leadership Institute, Log onto: SensibleBusiness.org or call: 248-973-SBCG (248-973-7224)

Follow @PraiseDetroit

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!