UPDATE: Bobbi Kristina Brown “Everyone is coming to the hospital to say goodbye.”

Devastating news for Bobby Brown on his 46th birthday today. People magazine is reporting that Bobbi Kristina Brown is going to take her last breath.

“Everyone is coming to the hospital to say goodbye.”

We’ll keep you posted as we know more.