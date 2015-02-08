CLOSE
2015 GRAMMY Gospel Winners List

2015 Gospel Grammy Nominees and Winners List
Best Gospel Performance/Song

Winner: No Greater Love

Smokie Norful

Smokie Norful; Aaron W. Lindsey & Smokie Norful, songwriters
Label: Tre’Myles/Motown Gospel; Publishers: Capitol CMG Paragon, Aaron Lindsey Pub. admin. by CapitolCMGPublishing.com/Meadowgreen Music Company, Norful Music Publishing

Help

Erica Campbell Featuring Lecrae

Erica Campbell Featuring Lecrae; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell, Hasben Jones, Harold Lilly, Lecrae Moore & Aaron Sledge, songwriters
Track from: Help
Label: EOne/My Block; Publishers: Campbell Kids/Fellowship Of The Unashamed, Uncle Bobby Music/EMI-Sony ATV, Food 4 Yo Soul, I Wrote It You Sing It, That’s Plum Song

Sunday A.M. [Live]

Karen Clark Sheard

Karen Clark Sheard; Rudy Currence & Donald Lawrence, songwriters
Label: EOne/Karew Records: Publishers: Sony-ATV Charles & Edward Publishing /QW Publishing admin. by BMG Rights Management (US) LLC

I Believe

Mali Music

Mali Music; Kortney J. Pollard, songwriter
Track from: Mali Is…
Label: RCA Records/ByStorm Entertainment; Publisher: Mali Music Note Productions

Love On The Radio

The Walls Group

The Walls Group; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
Track from: Fast Forward
Label: Fo Yo Soul Recordings/RCA Records; Publisher:Aunt Gertrude Music Publishing, Lilly Mack Music admin. at CapitolCMGPublishing.com

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Messengers

Lecrae Featuring For King & Country

Lecrae Featuring For King & Country; Torrance Esmond, Ran Jackson, Ricky Jackson, Kenneth Chris Mackey, Lecrae Moore, Joseph Prielozny, Joel Smallbone & Luke Smallbone, songwriters
Label: Reach Records; Publishers: Fellowship Of The Unashamed Music, WB Music Corp./Method To The Madness/Shankel Songs/Warner Tamerlane/Kilns Music/Aly Plane Music/Evident Music/Before I Die Publishing/Joseph Prielozny Music/Track Or Die Music LLC

Write Your Story

Francesca Battistelli

Francesca Battistelli; Francesca Battistelli, David Arthur Garcia & Ben Glover, songwriters
Track from: If We’re Honest
Label: Fervent/Word/Curb; Publishers: Work Music, LLC/Francesca Music/Universal Music – Brentwood Benson Songs, D Soul Music/9T One Songs, Ariose Music admin. by CapitolCMGPublishing.com

Come As You Are

Crowder

Crowder; David Crowder, Ben Glover & Matt Maher, songwriters
Label: Sixstepsrecords/Sparrow Records; Publishers: sixsteps Music/worshiptogether.com Songs/9T One Songs/Ariose Music/Valley Of Songs Music admin. by CapitolCMGPublishing.com/Thankyou Music admin. by CapitolCMGPublishing.com

Shake

MercyMe

MercyMe; Nathan Cochran, David Arthur Garcia, Ben Glover, Barry Graul, Bart Millard, Soli Olds, Mike Scheuchzer & Robby Shaffer, songwriters
Track from: Welcome To The New
Label: Fair Trade; Publishers: MercyMe Music/Wet As A Fish Music/Soul Glow Activator Music/D Soul Music/Universal Music Brentwood Benson Publishing/9T One Songs/Ariose Music

Multiplied

Needtobreathe

Needtobreathe; Bear Rinehart & Bo Rinehart, songwriters
Track from: Rivers In The Wasteland
Label: Atlantic; Publishers: Needtobreathe Music/Bear Lee Breathing Music

Best Gospel Album

Help

Erica Campbell
Label: EOne/My Block

Amazing [Live]

Ricky Dillard & New G
Label: Light Records/EOne

Withholding Nothing [Live]

William McDowell
Label: EOne/Delivery Room Music

Forever Yours

Smokie Norful

Smokie Norful
Label: Tre’Myles/Motown Gospel

Vintage Worship

Anita Wilson
Label: Motown Gospel

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Run Wild. Live Free. Love Strong.

For King & Country

Label: Fervent/Word/Curb

If We’re Honest

Francesca Battistelli
Label: Fervent/Word/Curb

Hurricane

Natalie Grant
Label: Curb Records

Welcome To The New

MercyMe
Label: Fair Trade

Royal Tailor

Royal Tailor
Label: Essential Records
