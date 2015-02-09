What’s With All The Devil Horns In This Year’s Grammys?

The opening act by AC/DC, performance by Madonna and Beyoncé singing “Precious Lord Take my Hand” prompted a fury of “illuminati” discussion on social media during the 57th Grammy Awards.

The 2015 Grammy Awards celebrated the biggest names in music Sunday night, and as has happened every year in recent memory, conspiracy theorists emerged to offer their takes on why the event is run by the Illuminati.

Many fans have long contended that the Grammys are a way for a shadowy occult group called the Illuminati to display the imagery, artists and music that they supposedly use to control the populace.

This year, the Illuminati rumors started as soon as the show kicked off, as many members of the crowd at the 2015 Grammys wore red “devil horns” while AC/DC played the hit song “Highway to Hell” for the revelers.

@JOEL9ONE: Everybody’s wearing devil horns at the Grammys. If that doesn’t scream Illuminati I don’t know what does. @MACMAL_DAGREAT: Illuminati is in full swing at the Grammys tonight. Highway to Hell with everyone in horns!!!! They’re not even trying to hide it now.

Which begs the question, if you had floor seats to the Grammys, would you have donned the devil horns for the fun of it or nah? ~Randi

