CLOSE
Living And Entertainment
HomeLiving And Entertainment

What’s With All The Devil Horns In This Year’s Grammys?

The opening act by AC/DC, performance by Madonna and Beyoncé singing “Precious Lord Take my Hand” prompted a fury of “illuminati” discussion on social media during the 57th Grammy Awards.

via:Getty Images

via:Getty Images

via: AL.com

The 2015 Grammy Awards celebrated the biggest names in music Sunday night, and as has happened every year in recent memory, conspiracy theorists emerged to offer their takes on why the event is run by the Illuminati.

See: 2015 GRAMMY Gospel Winners List

Many fans have long contended that the Grammys are a way for a shadowy occult group called the Illuminati to display the imagery, artists and music that they supposedly use to control the populace.

This year, the Illuminati rumors started as soon as the show kicked off, as many members of the crowd at the 2015 Grammys wore red “devil horns” while AC/DC played the hit song “Highway to Hell” for the revelers.

@JOEL9ONE: Everybody’s wearing devil horns at the Grammys. If that doesn’t scream Illuminati I don’t know what does.

@MACMAL_DAGREAT: Illuminati is in full swing at the Grammys tonight. Highway to Hell with everyone in horns!!!! They’re not

even trying to hide it now.

Which begs the question, if you had floor seats to the Grammys, would you have donned the devil horns for the fun of it or nah? ~Randi

via: Getty Images

via: Getty Images

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

2015 Grammys , AC DC , Devil Horns , Illuminati , Madonna

Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close