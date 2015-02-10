CLOSE
News
HomeNews

REPORTS: Bobbi Kristina Brown Life Support To Be Withdrawn On 3rd anniversary of Whitney Houston’s Passing

"The Houstons: On Our Own" Series Premiere PartyOur hearts are heavy as we are full of prayers as both TMZ and the New York Post are reporting Bobbi Kristina Brown’s life support is to be withdrawn tomorrow, the 3rd anniversary of Whitney Houston’s passing.

TMZ:

A source connected with Houston’s family told TMZ on Sunday … Cissy Houston, Whitney’s mom, wanted life support pulled on the anniversary of her daughter’s death to “bond mother and daughter for eternity.” We have not confirmed this, but the NY Post ran the story this AM.

New York Post:

“Bobbi’s grandmother Cissy Houston floated the idea of a Feb. 11 death over the weekend during discussions with the Brown family at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.

The Browns gave their blessing to pull the plug at the stroke of midnight to align the date with the 2012 passing of the legendary singer at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The move is a symbolic way to keep the mother and daughter together for eternity, according to a Brown family source.”

Bobbi Kristina Brown Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ‘Husband’ Nick Gordon Reportedly Moved Out Days Before Tragedy

UPDATE: Bobbi Kristina Brown “Everyone is coming to the hospital to say goodbye.”

Bobbi Kristina Brown Through The Years [PHOTOS]

26 photos Launch gallery

Bobbi Kristina Brown Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Bobbi Kristina Brown Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Bobbi Kristina Brown Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Bobbi Brown Life Support To Be Withdrawn On 3rd anniversary of Whitney Houston's Passing , bobbi kristina brown , bobbi kristina brown life support

Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close