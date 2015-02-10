REPORTS: Bobbi Kristina Brown Life Support To Be Withdrawn On 3rd anniversary of Whitney Houston’s Passing

Our hearts are heavy as we are full of prayers as both TMZ and the New York Post are reporting Bobbi Kristina Brown’s life support is to be withdrawn tomorrow, the 3rd anniversary of Whitney Houston’s passing.

TMZ:

A source connected with Houston’s family told TMZ on Sunday … Cissy Houston, Whitney’s mom, wanted life support pulled on the anniversary of her daughter’s death to “bond mother and daughter for eternity.” We have not confirmed this, but the NY Post ran the story this AM.

New York Post:

“Bobbi’s grandmother Cissy Houston floated the idea of a Feb. 11 death over the weekend during discussions with the Brown family at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.

The Browns gave their blessing to pull the plug at the stroke of midnight to align the date with the 2012 passing of the legendary singer at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The move is a symbolic way to keep the mother and daughter together for eternity, according to a Brown family source.”

Bobbi Kristina Brown Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ‘Husband’ Nick Gordon Reportedly Moved Out Days Before Tragedy

UPDATE: Bobbi Kristina Brown “Everyone is coming to the hospital to say goodbye.”