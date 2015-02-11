Game on Wednesday: Tools & Strategies To Deal With Stress

Follow @randimyles2go

Easier said than done, right? Snow days, work schedules, kids appointments and maybe even caring for your aging parents… there’s mounds of stress to wear us out! So today, my brother Dr. Joseph Kimbrough has some ideas to help us move some that stress out-of-the-way. Woosah… it’s Game On Wednesday!

Listen here: https://ronepraise1027detroit.files.wordpress.com/2015/02/game-on-stress-busters.mp3

Do you have a question for Joseph or myself for the next Game on Wednesday? Email me at rmyles@radio-one.com. And, for more information on Joseph Kimbrough, President of Sensible Business Technical and Leadership Institute, Log onto: SensibleBusiness.org or call: 248-973-SBCG (248-973-7224)

Follow @PraiseDetroit

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!