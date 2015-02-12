CLOSE
Faith And Spirit
One Minister Breaks Down His Biggest Mistakes

Powerful read and great for anyone in ministry. ~Randi 

via: Relevant MagazineCarlos A. Rodríguez

I was ordained as a pastor at 22. And I love my job. But truth be told, I’ve also hated it at points.174187621

Most of all, I am grateful—thankful to God that He saw something in me and allowed me the privilege of serving His people.

As a pastor, I have messed up so much that sometimes I feel surprised that God keeps believing in me. I’m humbled that so many people have supported me, sat through my teachings, been kind when I failed.

An important aspect of any leadership position is being able to admit when you’ve messed up—to recognize your shortcomings and learn from your mistakes. So—in the hope that these can help you become a better leader yourself—here are some of the biggest mistakes I’ve made as a pastor:

When I Exaggerated the Story

Exaggerating, a.k.a. embellishing the truth, a.k.a. taking license with reality—lying, basically—can be a big temptation for preachers. But the truth is beautiful, it’s daring, it’s captivating enough. And it carries more power than any add-ons you can produce. Say it like it is, or don’t say it at all.

See: Preachers Of Detroit Will Not Be Without A Few “Uh Oh” Moments [[Exclusive Video & Pics]]

When I Dismissed Other People’s Problems

There have been times when someone brought a concern or problem to me and I essentially said, ”Get over it.” I usually said it in a nice way. I sounded spiritual and caring while doing it. But it was the advice of someone who didn’t really care.

I didn’t want to be that someone, but most of the time I was so consumed with the things I was dealing with in my own life that I had nothing else to give. So “Get over it” really meant, “I have no solution,” or, “I have no energy to walk this road with you.”

From now on, I’m going to try my best just to listen, because even if I have no solutions, I have ears, a heart and hope.

When I Pretended to be Humble

Humility is easy to fake, but doing so is actually very prideful. You share enough to appear humble, but not enough to actually be humbled.

Our generation is enamored with the idea of vulnerability, but we’re not very good at it. It has become a marketing tool to appear approachable. We’ll share some, but not enough to let people really get close to us. We still want control. We’re still ashamed. So we hide.

Hear: Earnest Pugh On Balancing Industry & Ministry [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

When I Thought Everything Depended On Me

I wanted to be in control, so I scheduled too many meetings. And the “meeting” became the main driver. I forgot to value the faces and began to focus on the agenda. I realized that I was communicating unspoken messages like,”I don’t trust you,” “I need to keep my eyes on you” “Unless I lead you in this project/strategy/situation you will fail.” Which of course, was unhealthy for both me and my team.

When I Started to Fall in Love With Western Christianity

Focusing too much on the ideals of our culture made me fall out-of-love with Christ. I was trying to be a celebrity but not a servant. I wanted Twitter followers more than Christ-filled ones. I cared more about the light, the sounds and the program. So I forgot the broken, the faithful and the privilege of sharing the good news.

Read More Here!

