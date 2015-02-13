10 Most Important Bible Verses on Love

Follow @randimyles2go

This weekend will be filled with candy, hearts and love. But in my opinion, the beginning of all things love is Christ. Check this out from Patheos.com. ~Randi

If you had to choose one, which is the most important love verse in the Bible? Why would you choose one over the other? What seems to be the most important verses in the Bible on love?

For God So Loved the World

John 3:16 “God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.”

Some manuscripts take the first part of this verse, “God so loved the world” and render it as “for this is how God loved the world.” I like that very much. When we get closer to the literal Greek wording of this verse, it gets even better. We could read it as: “For this is how God loved the world, that He gave His one and unique Son, that whoever believes in Him will never perish but have everlasting life.” Either way you read it, this Bible verse may be the most important verse of all for it displays such a sacrificial love – a life-giving love – which is unequaled and unmatched in all the world. Love is a verb and it’s what you do…and this act at Calvary was the most supreme act of love that has ever been displayed. That Christ died for us while we were still His enemies and most unworthy sinners at that, shows that love is an act of the will and not a feeling in the heart.

Greater Love Has No Man

John 15:13 “Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends.”

We could paraphrase this verse to read, “No one has a greater love than that which he or she would willingly die for their friend.” This reminds me of the many veterans who are serving and who have ever served their countries for their nation’s freedom. Many did give their lives to defend what we often take for granted. I have heard true stories of veterans who threw themselves on hand grenades to save their fellow soldiers lives but didn‘t live to tell about it. Those whom they saved retell this most selfless act. That kind of love reflects the agape love of God. The agape love is the greatest love that there is and it is the type of love that gives a person over to sacrificing their own life to save another. This love was most abundantly displayed on the cross by Jesus Christ. He gave His life as a ransom for the many (Mark 10:45, 1 Tim 2:6).

Love Your Enemies

Matthew 5:43-45 “You have heard that it was said, ‘Love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be children of your Father in heaven. He causes his sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous.”

It is natural to love your family and friends, but to love those who hate you and persecute you? Wow. God loved us before we even existed (Eph 1) and died for us while we were still sinners and His enemies. By the way, anytime Jesus says “You have heard it said” He is referring to the Old Testament laws and so when Jesus follows that by saying “but I say to you,” He is referring to the New and better Testament. This is a difficult one indeed and it can’t be done in human strength but only by the power of the Holy Spirit. In this reference in Matthew, Jesus says that God is gracious even to those who are sinners, sending sunshine and rain to them…which are essential to life. The analogy might be that God even gives the sinner’s good things in life because He is a benevolent God. This is why good things sometimes happen to bad people.

Love Is Unselfish

First Corinthians 12:4-8 “Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.”

First Corinthians chapter 13 may be the greatest chapter on love in all the Bible and love is displayed here by many tangible evidences. It is patient; with people and circumstances. It is kind; to people and animals. It doesn’t brag; about self but brags about others and glorifies God and gives Him the credit. It isn’t arrogant; lording over people your position, power, or knowledge. It isn’t rude; but polite and displays manners and proper etiquette. It doesn’t insist on its own way; but give precedence and priorities to others, even if it has to compromise. It isn’t irritable; it is not easily provoked to anger by people or circumstances. It isn’t resentful; it rejoices when others succeed, even at their own expense. It doesn’t rejoice in wrongdoing; it never delights in other people’s sins…instead, it rejoices in the truth of the Bible, it bears all thing (all means all), believes all things (gives people the benefit of the doubt), hopes all things (hopes for the best for all concerned) and endures all (all, like being used, abused, persecuted and so on). These things are love.

