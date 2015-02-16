Preachers of Detroit Music Video,”My City” Anthem For A Stronger Detroit

Written and produced by from former Detroiter and “Preachers of L.A.” cast member Deitrick Haddon, the video features Haddon, Clareta Haddon-Jackson, “Preachers of Detroit” cast member Dorinda Clark-Cole, her sister Karen Clark-Sheard, J. Moss, 21:03, The Shelby 5 and background vocals from Sean Hardin and Detroit Mass Choir.

The video also features the other six “Preachers of Detroit” cast members: Pastor David Bullock, Bishop Charles H. Ellis III, Pastor Timothy Alden, Pastor Don Shelby, Bishop Corletta Vaughn and Bishop Clarence Langston. (via: detroit.suntimes.com)

