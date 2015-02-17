Follow @Elev8Official

Pastor Craig Groeschel of LifeChurch.tv is tackling popular “words of wisdom” that pop culture and some Christians regularly tout, but that he believes God never actually said in his new “God Never Said That” sermon series.

Some of these statements, which Groeschel believes can mislead people about God’s nature and relationship with mankind, are: “God wants you happy,” “It doesn’t matter what you do, as long as you don’t hurt anyone,” and “It doesn’t matter what you believe, as long as you are sincere,” among others, according to the Christian Post.

Dealing with the first of these sentiments in a sermon delivered February 8, Groeschel said that, while he believes God rejoices in the joyfulness of his creation, happiness, itself, isn’t a primary goal.

Watch the promo below:

