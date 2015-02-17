CLOSE
The Lonnie Hunter Show
Carjacker Gives Up On Theft Due To Manual Tranmission

Courtesy o NBC Philadelphia Dot Com

Motivated carjacker becomes unenthusiastic when the vehicle he set to steal from a would be motorist turned out to be a manual transmission vehicle.  The carjacker jumped into the passenger seat of the vehicle to tell the owner to get out.  When the owner obliged, the thief set to take off in the car only to abandon the vehicle a short time later after realizing the car was manual transmission or stick shift.  To read the full story, click the link below!

Source

Carjacker Gives Up On Theft Due To Manual Tranmission was originally published on praisephilly.com

