Courtesy of Mail Online Dot Com

A drunk New Jersey man tried to cover up a car accident after he allegedly blew through a stop sign and hit a guard rail in a family member’s car. He called on his best friend to help him cover up the incident by acquiring 5 gallon buckets to fill with water to take back to the scene of the accident and pour on the roadway, which caused black ice. However, his plan was foiled when a police officer noticed the two individuals acting rather peculiar in the car and one not having their shirt on claiming the snow made the shirt wet, which actually was from the dumping of the water. Read the full story below!

Source

Man Creates Black Ice To Cover Up Car Accident was originally published on praisephilly.com