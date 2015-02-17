CLOSE
The Lonnie Hunter Show
Home

Man Creates Black Ice To Cover Up Car Accident

Courtesy of Mail Online Dot Com

A drunk New Jersey man tried to cover up a car accident after he allegedly blew through a stop sign and hit a guard rail in a family member’s car.  He called on his best friend to help him cover up the incident by acquiring 5 gallon buckets to fill with water to take back to the scene of the accident and pour on the roadway, which caused black ice.  However, his plan was foiled when a police officer noticed the two individuals acting rather peculiar in the car and one not having their shirt on claiming the snow made the shirt wet, which actually was from the dumping of the water.  Read the full story below!

Source

Man Creates Black Ice To Cover Up Car Accident was originally published on praisephilly.com

Black ice , Car Accident , dailymailonline.com , Headline Tuesday , LHS , Lonnie Hunter , Lonnie Hunter Show , lonniehuntershow.com , NJ

Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close