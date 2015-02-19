iOne

Class is now in session.

As a Professor of Rice University, Bun B flexes some major Black History knowledge during his reading of W.E.B. DuBois‘ “The Souls of Black Folk“. The piece speaks to the inner struggle that many endure on a regular basis. For the UGK MC, his battle within stems from becoming the great contributor to society outside of emceeing, and being true to who his is as an artist and person.

The ‘Religion & Hip-Hop‘ course will be available for free at the end of March. And after taking one look at the video below, there’s no doubt as to why the Trill OG was chosen to enrich young minds.

This, is Black History Retold.

” ]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

Professor Bun B Schools Us On W.E.B. DuBois’ “The Souls of Black Folk” [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com