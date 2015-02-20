Job Hunting? Check Your Resumé & Your Social Media

I tell people this all the time. Check that resumé and even more importantly… your social media sites. via: exactstaff.com

A picture of you drinking a beer.

A potentially inappropriate comment you posted on your friend’s wall.

A phony profile of you that your friend set up years ago as a practical joke.

Can things like these really damage your candidacy when you’re searching for employment?

Absolutely.

In fact:

Nearly half (47 percent) of recruiters use social media to screen applicants before they even talk to them.

A 2014 CareerBuilder study shows that 45 percent of employers use search engines like Google – not just social media profiles – to research potential job candidates.

The same study indicates that 51 percent of employers who research job candidates on social media passed on a candidate because of content they found online, up from 34 percent in 2012.

What are recruiters finding that’s causing them to eliminate candidates from consideration? Here are a few of the most common culprits:

Provocative or inappropriate photographs

Information about drinking or drug use

Bad-mouthing co-workers or employers

Discriminatory comments related to a protected class

Lying about job qualifications

Here’s the simple truth: Your online reputation greatly impacts your viability as a job candidate.

Check these tips from Exact Staff to clean up your “digital footprint” – and help you get the gig here~~> exactstaff.com

