Game on Wednesday: Tools and Strategies for Living on Purpose

For over a year, my brother Dr. Joseph Kimbrough and I have given you strategies to living to the top of your potential. The fruits of Joseph’s dedication is now in book form with “Game On: Tools and Strategies for Living on Purpose.” I talked to Dr. Joe about his new book today, and how it can help us all… It’s All in the Book and it’s Game On!

Listen here: https://ronepraise1027detroit.files.wordpress.com/2015/02/game-on-book-promo.mp3

Do you have a question for Joseph or myself for the next Game on Wednesday? Email me at rmyles@radio-one.com. And, for more information on Joseph Kimbrough, President of Sensible Business Technical and Leadership Institute, Log onto: SensibleBusiness.org or call: 248-973-SBCG (248-973-7224)

