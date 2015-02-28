Hungry? OWN To Premiere Two Hilarious Black Men In ‘2 Fat 2 Fly,’ A Show About Stuffed Chicken Wings [VIDEO]

We’ve got three words for you that may cause drool: Stuffed. Chicken. Wings.

There’s a new foodie show, “2 Fat 2 Fly” set to premiere tonight on OWN at 10pm ET/PT and this yummy show introduces Corey and Ramone, two best friends and creative geniuses who have big dreams for 2 Fat 2 Fly, their small-town food truck business. The Columbia, South Carolina duo invented a revolutionary twist on a culinary classic: stuffed chicken wings. Their secret stuffing technique puts savory dishes like jambalaya and mac & cheese inside a chicken wing. For Corey and Ramone, this isn’t just another food trend, it’s their meal ticket and chance to strike it rich. Unfortunately, after three years, Corey and Ramone are still barely scraping by.

When Ramone’s father threatens to repossess their food truck, “The Fonz,” for lack of payment on his investment, the guys are forced to make a bold decision to spread their wings and potentially move to a bigger market. Like all small business owners, along the way they face unbelievable financial and personal struggles and ultimately, the business becomes a true test of Corey and Ramone’s partnership. Through the good and bad times, they hold their dreams close and with every failure a new idea emerges, another obstacle to overcome, and even more laughs. Will you be watching?

They’re not going to give us the recipes for their stuffed wings, but they did give us this delectable bacon mac & cheese recipe below!

OWN

Bacon Mac and Tomatoes (B.M.T.)

Béchamel Mornay Sauce

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons unsalted butter or oil

3 tablespoons flour

1 cup milk, warmed

2 cups heavy cream, warmed

2 cups smoked gouda, grated

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg, freshly grated

ground white pepper

Directions:

1. Heat the butter or oil in a saucepan over medium heat. When the butter melts and starts to foam, add the flour. Whisk until the flour smells nutty, about 3-5 minutes.

2. Combine milk and cream. Add the milk mixture about 1/2 cup at a time, stirring constantly and allowing the milk to thicken before adding more.

3. Allow the mixture to simmer until it will coat the back of a spoon. This is the béchamel.

4. To make a mornay sauce, remove from heat and add the cheese and nutmeg. Season to taste with salt and white pepper.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Ingredients:

Canola oil

1/3 cup flour

2 eggs

splash of milk

1/3 cup panko bread crumbs

1/3 cup cornmeal

1 tablespoons blackening seasoning

1 green tomato, medium diced

Directions:

1. Place about 2 inches of canola oil in a heavy large sauce pan, and then preheat oil to 350 degrees.

2. Place flour in a shallow dish.

3. Place eggs and milk in a large bowl, and mix well together.

4. Place panko bread crumbs and cornmeal in a shallow dish, and mix with blackening seasoning.

5. Season the tomatoes with salt and pepper to taste.

6. Dredge tomatoes in flour and pat off loose flour, then dip in the egg mixture and allow any excess egg to drip off, and then finally dredge into the panko bread crumbs mixture until well coated with bread crumbs. Repeat until all tomatoes are coated.

7. Place tomatoes in hot canola oil in batches, and fry until golden brown on all sides.

8. Drain fried tomatoes on paper towels.

Macaroni and Cheese

Ingredients:

1 pound macaroni pasta, cooked

4 slices bacon, diced

1 cup panko bread crumbs, toasted

Directions:

1. Place bacon in a medium sauté pan. Cook bacon over medium-low heat until crispy and all fat has rendered out. Remove from heat, and stir in panko.

2. Preheat oven broiler.

3. Place pasta in a large bowl.

4. Add the mornay sauce to the pasta, and stir to combine.

5. Place pasta mixture into desired serving dishes and top with the bread crumbs.

6. Place macaroni and cheese under the broiler, and cook until bread crumbs turn golden brown.

7. Remove from oven and top with bacon and fried green tomato croutons.

