New Evening Host Announced For Praise 102.7

Willie Moore Jr. Set to Host The Nightly Spirit with Willie Moore Jr. Weekdays Beginning March 9

The Inspirational Entertainer’s New Show Will Air Monday-Friday 7-11pm ET On Praise 102.7.

(March 2, 2015) Broadcast personality Willie Moore Jr. will host a new, inspirational radio show in beginning March 9, 2015 on Praise 102.7. The Nightly Spirit with Willie Moore Jr. will feature the very best in inspirational music uplifting listeners through engaging content, a focus on a higher power, humor, interviews, and poignant interactions.

Widely known throughout the spiritual community as a celebrated performer and motivational speaker, Moore has impacted the masses through various media channels and ministry partnerships. Over the years, he has worked with Joyce Meyer Ministries, Bishop Gary Macintosh, and Bishop Dale C. Bronner’s Word of Faith Ministries and many others. Moore is a revered visionary, devoted husband and father and is determined to make a positive impression through music, media, and family entertainment. Moore is media savvy with hundreds of thousands of social media followers and over three million views on YouTube. He has traveled the world inspiring others distinctively using humor with music to bridge the gap between “the street” and the church.

“This is an awesome opportunity to inspire the nation every night, I’m so excited! God’s best gifts are not things, but opportunities and with this opportunity we will change the world! FLATOUT,” exclaims Willie Moore Jr.

Moore’s latest album Best Of Both Worlds debuted independently on three Billboard Charts and landed him a Stellar Award nomination. Most recently, Moore has been the host of the nationally syndicated radio show “The Praise Mix Down” in addition to being the Executive Producer of the Willie Moore Jr. Live Flatout TV Show; Moore is also the servant leader of the national youth organization Young Fly & Saved.

Listen to The Nightly Spirit with Willie Moore Jr. weekdays from 7:00pm – 11:00pm ET on Praise 102.7, Detroit’s Inspiration Station.

