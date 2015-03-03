CLOSE
The Lonnie Hunter Show
Home

South Korean Courts Lift Ban On Adultery

Courtesy of MSNBC Dot Com

A 62 year rule (1963) that was to protect women from marriage infidelity in a South Korean society that mostly men dominated has been voted on as unconstitutional in a 7 out of 9 vote judge panel from South Korea’s highest court system.

“The law is unconstitutional as it infringes people’s right to make their own decisions on sex and secrecy and freedom of their private life, violating the principle banning excessive enforcement,” -Seo Ki-seok Constitutional Court Judge MSNBC

The law initially ruled adultery/marriage infidelity as illegal and was punishable by jail time.  Stocks have recently risen for a South Korean condom company and morning after pill company after this decision was announced.  Click the link to read the full story!

Source

South Korean Courts Lift Ban On Adultery was originally published on praisephilly.com

adultery , adultery ban , LHS , Lonnie Hunter , Lonnie Hunter Show , lonniehuntershow.com , MSNBC , MSNBC.com , south korea

Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close