South Korean Courts Lift Ban On Adultery

A 62 year rule (1963) that was to protect women from marriage infidelity in a South Korean society that mostly men dominated has been voted on as unconstitutional in a 7 out of 9 vote judge panel from South Korea’s highest court system.

“The law is unconstitutional as it infringes people’s right to make their own decisions on sex and secrecy and freedom of their private life, violating the principle banning excessive enforcement,” -Seo Ki-seok Constitutional Court Judge MSNBC

The law initially ruled adultery/marriage infidelity as illegal and was punishable by jail time. Stocks have recently risen for a South Korean condom company and morning after pill company after this decision was announced. Click the link to read the full story!

