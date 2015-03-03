Headline Tuesday: 2007…Kathy Griffin Tells Emmy Awards That Jesus Did Not Help Her Win [QOTD]

Courtesy of CNN and You Tube

In a 2007 Emmy acceptance speech, Kathy Griffin mentioned that Jesus had nothing to do with winning an creative arts Emmy award for the show she was nominated, My Life on the D-List. Kathy Griffin stated,

“At the Emmy awards, alot of people come up here and thank Jesus for this award. I want you to know that no one had less to do with this award than Jesus. He didn’t help me a bit….so all I can say is Suck it Jesus, this award is my God now!”-Kathy Griffin 2007 Emmys

