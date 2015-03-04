Game on Wednesday: Overcoming Brokenness

via: Confessionsofagospeldj.com

We all go through issues that can cause brokenness. Death, divorce, loss of a job, it can rock you. How you deal with it is key. So today Dr. Joseph Kimbrough has five tools to help us overcome brokenness. Grab the super glue… it’s Game On!

Listen here: Overcoming Brokenness

Do you have a question for Joseph or myself for the next Game on Wednesday? Email me at rmyles@radio-one.com. And, for more information on Joseph Kimbrough, President of Sensible Business Technical and Leadership Institute, Log onto: SensibleBusiness.org or call: 248-973-SBCG (248-973-7224)

