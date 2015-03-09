CLOSE
President Obama Leads Thousands of Marchers Across The Edmund Pettus Bridge Without Fear

via: The Michigan Chronicle – Shamika Sanders

50 years ago, John Lewis and Amelia Boynton Robinson bravely faced Alabama State troopers and local police at the tip of the Edmund Pettus Bridge where they, and other civil rights leaders, gathered to embark on a march that would change history. They were beaten bloody while national television watched in horror. Today, they took that same trek across the iconic structure, hand in hand with President Obama, Michelle Obama and their daughters Sasha and Malia.

President Obama Makes Speech In Selma March 2015

Justin Sullivan

Getty

Obama, his hero John and Amelia led thousands of marchers across the bridge without the fear from 50 years ago, but their hearts filled with the same purpose: equal rights. At the end of the hike, Obama delivered an empowering speech filled with gems embedded by Dr. King’s legacy.

“What they did here will reverberate through the ages,” he said. “Not because the change they won was preordained; not because their victory was complete; but because they proved that nonviolent change is possible, that love and hope can conquer hate.”

