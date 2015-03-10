Tina Campbell of Mary Mary Shoots Up Husband’s Car After Cheating [VIDEO]

After discovering that her husband, Teddy Campbell, had multiple affairs,Tina Campbell was so devastated and angry that she wanted to let off some steam. Because she didn’t want to physically arm her husband, she shot up his car instead.Talk about crazy, right?!

Watch Video Below:

Watch the shocking and disturbing clip below and share your thoughts.

According to Tina and Teddy’s joint Instagram profile @TeddyandTina, the couple insist that they’re happier than ever and were able to work out their troubles through Christ.

We wish the couple all the best.

Season 4 of ‘Mary Mary’ airs tonight (March 5th) at 10 PM EST on WE tv.