Tina Campbell of Mary Mary Shoots Up Husband’s Car After Cheating [VIDEO]

After discovering that her husband, Teddy Campbell, had multiple affairs,Tina Campbell was so devastated and angry that she wanted to let off some steam. Because she didn’t want to physically arm her husband, she shot up his car instead.Talk about crazy, right?!

How Mary Mary’s Tina Campbell Is Helping Heal Relationships [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Tina Campbell and Husband Teddy Share 2015 Goals

Tina Campbell: ‘I Was In A Living Hell And Had To Find My Way Out. This Is A First Step’

According to Tina and Teddy’s joint Instagram profile @TeddyandTina, the couple insist that they’re happier than ever and were able to work out their troubles through Christ.

We wish the couple all the best.

Season 4 of ‘Mary Mary’ airs tonight (March 5th) at 10 PM EST on WE tv.

