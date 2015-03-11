via: Confessions of a Gospel DJ – Randi Myles Follow @randimyles2go

Would you be able to recognize an attack from the enemy? Family issues, job struggles, relationship troubles, sickness… we all have. So today, Dr. Joseph Kimbrough will help us not only recognize these attacks, but also help us on staying on track. Don’t fall for those tricks… it’s Game On!

To Listen Click Here~~> Game on Wednesday: Understanding the Snares & Traps of the Enemy

Do you have a question for Joseph or myself for the next Game on Wednesday? Email me at rmyles@radio-one.com. And, for more information on Joseph Kimbrough, President of Sensible Business Technical and Leadership Institute, Log onto: SensibleBusiness.org or call: 248-973-SBCG (248-973-7224)

Follow @PraiseDetroit

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!