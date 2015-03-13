St. Jude Radiothon Challenges Wears Randi Out! [[VIDEO]]

During Praise 102.7’s Radio Cares for St. Jude Radiothon, I was challenged by other Radio One stations across the country, including Praise DC and Praise Philly. I was challenged to dance, run and sing and though DC and Philly tested my energy, we met and surpassed our personal goals. So for that… I danced… I ran and um… I sang:

Radio Cares for St. Jude Kids is one of the most successful radio fundraising events in America. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has been actively involved in radiothon fundraising for more than 30 years.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other deadly diseases. St. Jude has the world’s best survival rates for the most aggressive childhood cancers, and treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since we opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude is working to drive the overall survival rate for childhood cancer to 90 percent in the next decade.

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing and food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

