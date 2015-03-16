New Mt. Olive Church Celebrates 55th Anniversary & Pastor of the Month Presentation

I had a wonderful time visiting Mt. Olive Church in Detroit to present Pastor Carl J. Curry his Pastor of the Month award:
What a dynamic service as well! If you’d like to nominate or vote for your pastor, click here~~> Pastor of the Month
Want to see some Good ol’ Fashioned Pew Hopping Preaching? Check out Pastor Curry Here~~> ConfessionsofaGospelDJ.com
Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!
Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!