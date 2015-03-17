10 Courageous Ways to Live Life Without Regrets

via: Marc and Angel Hack Life

Have you ever wondered what gives some people the willingness to move without fear or hesitation?

They do things you believe you can’t do because you’re afraid of the outcome, of the unknown, of the pain.

You see people who can let go of things that might matter to them, and move on with their lives without struggling too much. You see people who can quit or change their jobs, end difficult relationships, and travel around the world, just like that.

Sometimes you regret not trying harder to follow in the footsteps. And you wonder…

What do these people have that I don’t? What’s their secret?

Well, I’ve studied the lives of dozens of courageous (and also successful) people over the years, and I’m happy to share these time-tested strategies for courageously living your life without regrets:

Be as weird as you are.– Don’t be afraid to provoke the status quo. Maybe some of your ideas are crazy. But crazy ideas are what shake the world. Crazy ideas make revolutions. So don’t be afraid to be different, and don’t be afraid to break traditions. Sure, some people will be frustrated and opposed to your weirdness. Some people might even criticize you. But even if it takes time for them to embrace your ideas, you’re showing them a new way of thinking. You’re planting a seed in their heads and opening their minds – and you’re opening your own mind too. The minute you understand that you can be weird and mold life your own way, you allow yourself to shake off the erroneous notion that life is just there, and that you’re just going to exist in it, rather than embrace it, change it, improve it, and truly live it.

Choose to act even when you’re unsure of your ability.– Everyone has doubts about their abilities. You might think you’re not good enough, not smart enough, or not strong enough. And it’s OK if you’re not great at something, because you don’t have to be. It doesn’t matter if you don’t do things perfectly either. What matters is that you dare to try. Instead of looking at the end result (the big picture), divide your project into pieces and tackle the piece you feel most comfortable with first. You need to be content with small steps in life. Honestly, that’s all life is – small steps that you take every day, and then one day when you look back down the road it all adds up and you know you covered some serious distance. (Read: The Miracle Morning.)

Fearlessly follow your intuition.– Intuition is seeing with the soul. It’s about giving your God-given instincts a say in the matter. Of course, at first this may seem irrational. You might think the more you over-analyze, the more you’ll make good decisions, right? But more often than not, doing so can actually lead you to make poorer decisions. Exclusively using your rational mind, or relying on your ego, keeps you safe and secure – meaning there’s no room to take calculated risks and learn and grow from them. Using your rational mind 24/7 allows your fears to overcome you. And those fears can cloud the signals that your body – that powerful communicator and receptor – sends you. So you need to be in the present and pay attention to your body’s sensations: tightness in the chest, goose bumps, odors, visions, etc. That’s your intuition! Don’t be afraid to make decisions that seem a little irrational from the outside, yet feel totally right on the inside.

Stand up for your values (even at the risk of rejection).– Never compromise your values. Don’t let the fear of being rejected stop you from affirming what’s important to you. The right people will respect you more and hold you in higher regard if you’re rigorous about your principles, if you’re honest, and if you stay consistent about what you believe in. This is a powerful way to solidify your relationships and to gain mutual trust… Maybe not in the beginning, but in the long run. Furthermore, standing up for your values instantly makes you a leader, as it’s the most heroic quality one can aspire to.

Speak your mind even if your voice shakes…

