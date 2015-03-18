Devon Still’s daughter Leah Gets ‘optimistic’ Cancer Prognosis [UPDATE]

From ESPN – Leah Still received some encouraging news in her battle with a rare pediatric cancer Tuesday.
Cincinnati Bengals unrestricted free agent Devon Still, 4-year-old Leah’s father, posted on Instagram on Tuesday night that doctors informed his family that they didn’t “see any active disease in her body,” meaning the little girl’s bout with pediatric cancer could soon be coming to the positive resolution so many have been hoping for.
That moment you get the best news you’ve ever received and don’t know what to do so you just flex!! We got Leah’s MIBG Scans back tonight and the doctors told us they didn’t see any active disease in her body!!! We still have to wait for her MRI and bone biopsy results later this week. But the doctors feel very optimistic about them because of the results from today. So for now we celebrate!! #LeahStrong #PrayersWork #ThankYouEveryOne #ImSoHappyIFeelNumb #BeatCancer