Devon Still’s daughter Leah Gets ‘optimistic’ Cancer Prognosis [UPDATE]

From ESPN – Leah Still received some encouraging news in her battle with a rare pediatric cancer Tuesday.

Cincinnati Bengals unrestricted free agent Devon Still, 4-year-old Leah’s father, posted on Instagram on Tuesday night that doctors informed his family that they didn’t “see any active disease in her body,” meaning the little girl’s bout with pediatric cancer could soon be coming to the positive resolution so many have been hoping for.

