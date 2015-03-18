CLOSE
Photos
HomePhotos

Devon Still’s daughter Leah Gets ‘optimistic’ Cancer Prognosis [UPDATE]

Devon and Leah Still Family Photo Album [MUST SEE]
Nike Levi's Kids - Backstage - Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015
0 photos

From ESPN – Leah Still received some encouraging news in her battle with a rare pediatric cancer Tuesday.

Cincinnati Bengals unrestricted free agent Devon Still, 4-year-old Leah’s father, posted on Instagram on Tuesday night that doctors informed his family that they didn’t “see any active disease in her body,” meaning the little girl’s bout with pediatric cancer could soon be coming to the positive resolution so many have been hoping for.

See Devon Still’s latest announcement below!

Devon and Leah Still Family Photo Album [MUST SEE]

WORK IT: Devon Still’s Daughter Walks In Fashion Week

Prayers Up: Cincinnati Bengals’ Devon Still Gives Sad Update On Daughter’s Cancer Fight

devon still and leah still photos , Leah Still , Leah Still Cancer Fight , Leah Still Cancer prognosis , leah still photos

Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close