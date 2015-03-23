Pastor of the Month Ocie Tabb III – Worship Church

via: Confessions of a Gospel DJ – Randi Myles

This Sunday I had the chance to stop by Worship Church inside the Bel Air Theatre in Detroit. I delivered a Pastor of the Month award to Pastor Ocie Tabb III and met old and new friends too.

The service was amazing, Check out this preaching here~~> Worship Church Detroit

Thanks for inviting your girl!

