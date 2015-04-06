Worship: More Than Just What Happens ‘Inside’ The Church

Follow @randimyles2go

Via Relevant Magazine – Andrea Lucado

A few months ago, while traveling in Kentucky, I visited a church with a friend. It was different from the churches I typically attend for a few reasons. It was much smaller. It didn’t start on time. It was a different denomination. And the demographics—race, social class, age—varied greatly, and I was not in the majority.

The friend I was with sat by me and explained that while this church does have a Sunday morning service, church really happens here 24/7. The service is just a small part of it, and not the central event like it is for most congregations.

The members here minister to the homeless every day, he told me. The building is strategically located to be close to that community. They make sandwiches after service and pass them out to people on the street and spend time with them. Their lives reflect Jesus in their interactions with people from all neighborhoods and backgrounds. They worship God outside the church building more than they worship Him inside of it.

Hear: What You Get From True Worship [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

As he explained this to me, I began to feel that uncomfortable feeling of conviction. Everything about this church appeared wrong to me. The production was poor. The worship was mediocre. People a few pews over were being disruptive and passing around someone’s newborn baby. But somehow everything about the church felt right.

Experiential Worship

The conviction I felt during this church service stemmed from the reality of what I have allowed worship, to become for me: an experience that makes me feel good.

I like churches with amazing worship bands—they make me feel good. I like churches where my friends go—they make me feel good. I like church to be entertaining and the sermon to be engaging—this makes me feel good.

I had to stop and ask myself, since when was worship about making me feel good?

Read More Here!

Follow @PraiseDetroit

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!