Christian Dating: 7 Signs You Stepped Out of God’s Will

Via: Beliefnet.com

Is my relationship in God’s will?

You ever get that feeling something just isn’t quite right? Dating someone should be a ‘you, me and God’ thing but if it’s not it might be a sign that you’ve missed His will. Here are seven things to look out for when this happens.

“You step out from under the flow of His grace.”

There is a an umbrella like flow of God’s grace that pours down in our lives when we’re in alignment with His will. It creates a protection that guards our joy and deepens our walk with Him. When we’re out of His will for our life, especially in relationships, we remove ourselves from this protective barrier.

“You become more vulnerable to enemy tactics.”

The last place the enemy wants you to be is in the will of God. If he can get you off God’s path for your life, he has more opportunity to influence you negatively and walk you into the destructive plan he has instead.

“It’s harder to have spiritual intimacy and fellowship.”

Your spiritual life suffers, when we disobey God’s purpose and plan. When we find it difficult to pray, read our Bible or have fellowship with other believers that’s an indicator that something is wrong. Ask the Holy Spirit for wisdom and revelation to help you.

