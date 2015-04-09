Helping Children Understand Unconditional Love

Via: FaithGateway.com – Jessica Wolstenholm

But God shows His love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us. –Romans 5:8

Over the past few years I’ve experienced an interesting shift in the conscience of my oldest child.

As a toddler, she responded to correction with resistance; as a preschooler, negotiation; and now, as an almost 7-year old, we’ve entered the realm of shame. As life has progressed and her awareness has broadened, she now holds a deeper understanding of cause and effect, sin and consequence. It often breaks my heart to observe her countenance as she is corrected by me (admittedly, not always with grace).

One evening a few months ago, her response to my correction was over the top. While she was sobbing uncontrollably, I felt the Lord say, “Just hold her.” So I sat on her bed, embraced her, and held her tight so she could feel the strength of my love.

“Why are you so mad at me?” she whimpered between cries.

“Oh, sweetie. I’m not mad. I’m so sorry I responded harshly. I am frustrated with how you are acting but I am not mad at you. I love you so much. Nothing you ever do could change that. I love you no matter what.”

She sank into my arms and her cries began to fade. We sat there for a while, both soaking in the relief of unconditional love.

I feel so ill-equipped to write about this kind of love at the moment. But perhaps that fact actually makes me qualified.

The very essence of unconditional love is that it is so steadfast, so strong it pierces through our mess until it is felt at the very core of who we are, where we are.

I’ve always thought I had to love my children with a love like that of the Father; full of patience, favor and lots of grace. Despite my less-than-perfect faith journey, I have never doubted God’s unconditional love for me. So how could it be hard to bestow such love on my long-awaited, deeply-adored offspring?

And yet… Read The Rest Here!

