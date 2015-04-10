CLOSE
Detroit Music
Local Artist Showcase: Jill Grandison Has ‘Captured’ Our Attention [[Interview & Video]]

I first met psalmist Jill Grandison at a talent search at her church (Word of Faith International Christian Center) two years ago. She blew me away because of her lyrics, her style and the way she grabbed our attention immediately and completely. Jill was originally inspired by vocalists Lauryn Hill, John Legend and Justin Nozuka but at age 19 she picked up the guitar and discovered a natural grace for playing and singing. Her artistry has captured the attention of audiences across metro Detroit so, it makes sense that her CD is called “Captured.”

Check out our interview about how she discovered her gift and Jill’s acoustic session in the Praise Studio by Clicking the Picture!

Jill Grandison Stops By Praise Detroit

Source: Randi Myles / Randi Myles/ConfessionsofaGospelDJ

You can grab Captured on iTunes or Amazon and check her out at JillGrandison.com

