Wess Morgan: “Handing Out Hope All Day, Everyday”

When I heard Wess Morgan would be in Metro-Detroit, I said he had to come see me. It’s been too long… we’ve both gone through so much. So, he stopped by and gave Praise Detroit some encouragement from his new CD, “Livin,” and a book called, “Change Your Mind, Change Your World” which is a year-long journaling devotional.

Listen to our Catch up Session in the Praise Detroit Studio by Clicking the Picture

Also Hear: Wess Morgan On Sharing The Highs & Lows Of His Life On New Album “Livin” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

