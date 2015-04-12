CLOSE
Breaking News
Home

Hillary Clinton Announces 2016 Presidential Bid [VIDEO]

Hillary Clinton

Source: (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images) / Getty

After months of speculation, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced her presidential campaign Sunday with a video released on social media. Watch and share the video on Facebook below!

The news comes just a week after Clinton reportedly secured her campaign headquarters in a trendy Brooklyn, New York neighborhood.

Her lead quote on her website states she is ready to fight the good fight: America.

 

Spread Love: Hillary Clinton Is Moving Her Campaign Headquarters To Brooklyn

Hillary Clinton Blasts GOP For Blocking Confirmation Of 1st Black Female U.S. Attorney General

Hillary Clinton Announces 2016 Presidential Bid [VIDEO] was originally published on wchbnewsdetroit.com

Hillary Clinton , Hillary Clinton 2016 Presidential campaign

Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close