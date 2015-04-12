After months of speculation, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced her presidential campaign Sunday with a video released on social media. Watch and share the video on Facebook below!
The news comes just a week after Clinton reportedly secured her campaign headquarters in a trendy Brooklyn, New York neighborhood.
Her lead quote on her website states she is ready to fight the good fight: America.
“Everyday Americans need a champion. I want to be that champion.” — @HillaryClinton https://t.co/YeUGbzjPVA #Hillary2016
— AC (@ACThePlug) April 12, 2015
Spread Love: Hillary Clinton Is Moving Her Campaign Headquarters To Brooklyn
Hillary Clinton Blasts GOP For Blocking Confirmation Of 1st Black Female U.S. Attorney General
Hillary Clinton Announces 2016 Presidential Bid [VIDEO] was originally published on wchbnewsdetroit.com