Hillary Clinton Announces 2016 Presidential Bid [VIDEO]

After months of speculation, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced her presidential campaign Sunday with a video released on social media. Watch and share the video on Facebook below!

The news comes just a week after Clinton reportedly secured her campaign headquarters in a trendy Brooklyn, New York neighborhood.

Her lead quote on her website states she is ready to fight the good fight: America.

