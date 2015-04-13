Wayne County Executive to Host Four State of the County Community Updates

DETROIT – Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans will host a series of Community Updates, which will highlight the fiscal challenges faced by the County and provide an update on solutions to move the County forward. Unique to the traditional State of the County, these Community Updates provide the platform for Executive Evans to directly engage with the community by allowing a question and answer period.

To make attendance convenient for constituents, event locations have been strategically planned throughout the County. Each Community Update is hosted by Wayne County Community College District, which has locations in the County that are easily accessible for every district.

The four scheduled meetings are:

Date: Tuesday, April 14 at 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Location: Wayne County Community College District – Eastern Campus

5901 Conner St., Detroit

Cooper Conference Room

Districts Covered: Grosse Pointe; Grosse Pointe Farms; Grosse Pointe Park; Grosse Pointe Shores; Grosse Pointe Woods; Harper Woods; Highland Park; Hamtramck; areas of Detroit covered in districts 1, 2, and 3.

Date: Thursday, April 16 at 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Location: Wayne County Community College District – Downriver Campus

21000 Northline Road, Taylor

Ray Mix Room East 126

Districts Covered: Southwest Detroit; Lincoln Park; Melvindale; Allen Park; Dearborn; Brownstown Twp.; Flat Rock; Rockwood; Woodhaven; Taylor; Ecorse; Gibraltar; Grosse Ile Twp.; River Rouge; Riverview; Southgate; Trenton; and Wyandotte.

Date: Tuesday, April 21 at 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Location: Wayne County Community College District – Northwest Campus

8200 W. Outer Drive, Detroit

Denise Wellons-Glover Welcome Center – Atrium

Districts Covered: Areas of Detroit covered in districts 5, 6, and 7.

Date: Thursday, April 23 at 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Location: Wayne County Community College District – Western Campus

9555 Haggerty Road, Belleville

Ted C. Scott Multi-Purpose Room

Districts Covered: Redford Twp.; Dearborn Heights; Livonia; Northville; Northville Twp.; Plymouth; Plymouth Twp.; Canton Twp.; Belleville; Wayne; Sumpter Twp.; Huron Twp.; Van Buren Twp.; Romulus; Westland; Inkster; and Garden City.

Constituents are welcome to attend any Community Update event, regardless of the district they reside. To RSVP, please email rsvpsoc@waynecounty.com.

Department Directors will also be present to answer questions and provide resources.

