Game on Wednesday: 5 Keys to Healthy Relationships

Solid healthy relationships can be a struggle, especially when one or both parties lack key skills. Sotoday, Dr. Joseph Kimbrough will give us Five Keys to Healthy Relationships. Relationships can be tough to navigate, but with some help… It’s Game On!

Listen by clicking here~~> ConfessionsofaGospelDJ

Do you have a question for Joseph or myself for the next Game on Wednesday? Email me at rmyles@radio-one.com. And, for more information on Joseph Kimbrough, President of Sensible Business Technical and Leadership Institute, Log onto: SensibleBusiness.org or call: 248-973-SBCG (248-973-7224)

