Willie Moore Jr. Live, ‘What Is Casey J. Afraid Of?’ [[EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]]

Last night Willie Moore Jr. had a one on one conversation with Casey J. on the launch of her brand new CD, “The Truth” He spoke volumes when he said, “The purity you hear in her songs is also the purity of her character.” Check the interview out right here:

Casey J. “The Truth” is in stores and online now. The Nightly Spirit with Willie Moore, Jr can be heard weeknights from 7pm till 11pm right here on Praise Detroit.

Follow @PraiseDetroit

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!